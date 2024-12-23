WWE Talent Reportedly Still Uncertain Of Raw Length On Netflix

WWE talent is reportedly still not sure how long Raw will be when it moves to Netflix. Fightful Select spoke with some talent who were at the final WWE Raw before Christmas, who said that they have not been told exactly how long Raw will be once it moves to Netflix on January 6th. Raw was shortened two two hours for the extension of their deal with USA Network that took them from October through the end of the year after being three hours for years.

Smackdown was confirmed on Friday to be expanding to three hours in 2025, but Raw does not have an episode length known yet. One source in WWE did say that Netflix has no hard outs and that it appears they will have some flexibility.

Smackdown was officially announced as 3 hours recently, but we’re still waiting on word about Raw. Talent are currently on their Christmas break, and return for the holiday tour on Thursday.