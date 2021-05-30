WWE Talent Reportedly ‘Vocal’ About Preferring Two-Night WrestleManias

If you enjoyed WrestleMania being split over two nights the last two years, you’re not alone — so did a lot of WWE talent. Fightful Select reports that according to talent and staff in the company, the move to WrestleMania being split over two nights during the pandemic era was appreciated within the company. Talent noted that the lack of crowd exhaustion for this year’s show was a major point in favor of the two-night show to them.

The site notes that talent is speculating that the company may be considering another two-night format. Multiple people in the company said that they were vocal to management about preferring that setup to the single night shows, which was last seen at 2019’s WrestleMania 35. That show drew a lot of criticism running 7.5 hours, which resulted in the crown (and audiences) being worn out by the end of the night.