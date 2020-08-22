wrestling / News
WWE Announces Guests for Return of Talking Smack on Free Version of WWE Network
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE announced the return of Talking Smack yesterday, and the show will be airing on Saturdays now. Additionally, WWE announced last night that will be available today on the Free Version of the WWE Network, along with today’s guests.
Today’s guest for the show will be new Intercontinental champion Jeff Hardy, Big E, and the double champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. The return of the show is expected to be hosted by Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton. You can view that announcement below.
#TalkingSmack is BACK!
Available TOMORROW on the Free Version of @WWENetwork! https://t.co/ZtUUkLgyFA#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uZKo7EbzNt
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
