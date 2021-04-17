411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 04.17.21: Bianca Wants to Beat Every Horsewoman, Apollo Warns Big E, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.17.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show as it seems today is a special Champions Edition of Talking Smack. She is joined by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Kayla tells Paul he should be in a pretty good mood and he says he is a fantastic mood. Our lineup of guests this week will be The Dirty Dogs, Bianca Belair, and Apollo Crews.

-Heyman brings up the new intro for WWE and mentions he sees Freddy Blassie on there and he is dead. He sees Hogan slamming Andre and Andre is dead. He wants to know why he isn’t on there and specifically his face when Brock conquered the streak at WrestleMania XXX. Paul then tells Kayla she has a nose hair showing and offers to take a picture to show her. Kayla just ignores him and brings out our first guests.

-The SmackDown Tag Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, are here and they immediately asks Kayla what’s in her nose. Nice! Ziggler says The Street Profits have to go to the back of the line and that is all they have to say. They take their leave as we just set a record for shortest guest appearance on this show.

-Back with our next guest, The New SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair. Kayla brings up that Bianca has been on Talking Smack more than any other guest and now she is here with a Championship. Bianca says it still feels unreal and it is still sitting in. Bianca talks about the respect she has for Sasha Banks and now she wants to be a fighting champion. She loves and craves competition and learned for Paul that she needs to prove herself every single day. She wants Sasha to get her rematch as soon as possible to prove it wasn’t luck or a fluke. Kayla asks Sasha to fantasy book and Bianca mentions she has pinned Bayley and Sasha. Now she wants to pin the other 2 Horsewomen to usher in a new generation of the division. Paul tells her that she has to beat not only the opponents, but the expectations she puts on herself each day. This reign can define her and start her on the journey to the greatest championship career of all time. He brings up as Kayla did earlier, that Bianca has a target on her back. He mentions Sasha holds a grudge and Bianca took what meant the most to her. It’s not just Sasha but it is Nattie, Tamina, Bayley, Nia, Shayna and even women on RAW who are thinking of ways to get to SmackDown. This time as champ can be long or short and it is up to her. He calls it an honor to sit next to her and thanks her for showing up on the show. Paul also gives her props for taking her microphone as she left.

-The New Intercontinental Champion, Apollo Crews, is our final guest and he is joined by his new muscle, Commander Azeez. He wants a photo taken of him with the IC Title and Heyman is happy to oblige. Kayla mentions Apollo had many opportunities and Apollo isn’t here to talk about the negative. He has the IC Title and he isn’t here to talk about what happened prior to WrestleMania. He tells us Azeez was kicked out of the Nigerian Guard for being too violent and that is what he loves about him. He has Kayla repeat that he is the New Intercontinental Champion. He tells us that they had parades in Nigeria and The President of Nigeria wants to meet him. Paul is great as selling his nervousness around Azeez. He tells Apollo that Big E is coming and that makes Azeez stare down Paul. When Big E comes calling he wants to know what Apollo is going to do about it. Apollo mentions Paul gave him his first big shot in the WWE when he won the US Title. Heyman tells him the honor was all his. Apollo is not afraid of E and will not run away from him. E doesn’t have what it takes to take what he has. It seems the only reason Azeez is here is to pull Apollo off Big E. At WrestleMania he took part of his soul and he intends on keeping it. Then he turns quickly as he is ready to continue the celebration and tells Paul to share that picture on social media.

-We still have 5 minutes left in the show and no more guests, so Paul Heyman gets to the floor to close the show. Paul was thinking that every single champion that came out tonight had to be envious of Roman Reigns. Roman was The Main Event at WrestleMania for the 5th time. He wants to know if there has ever been a more dominant or iconic moment that Roman stacking Edge and Bryan and pinning both of them. Roman has no peers or equals and there is no precedent for someone this dominant in the WWE. Oh man, there has to be a Roman/Brock match at some point with a conflicted Paul and the roles reversed. He wants us to think of the enormity of that stacked pin. Did you ever think there was life after Brock Lesnar for Paul Heyman? This not just the era of Roman Reigns. We will tell our grandchildren about this era. Season 1 of Roman’s dominance ended at WrestleMania and Season 2 will only be better as Roman will once again be in the Main Event at next year’s WrestleMania. He assures us it is not just a prediction….that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.

-Solid show but not up to snuff of what we have gotten in recent weeks. It was like they wanted Roode and Ziggler on there but told them to be brief to leave the floor to Paul. This was a fine post WrestleMania show and nothing more. Thanks for reading!