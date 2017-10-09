411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 10.08.17: AJ Wants His Rematch Tuesday, Corbin Celebrates, WWE Hell in a Cell Fallout, More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 10/08/17

-Welcome one and all to a post Hell in a Cell edition of Talking Smack. It is great to have this show back again, but it was announced no Daniel Bryan and instead we get Rosenberg. That doesn’t seem like a fair trade, but here we are. At least Rosenberg is a Pen’s fan.

-Before getting to this show, the PPV is was solid with a great opening tag and a car crash spectacle to close the things. Evil Sami Zayn should be fun as well.

-Renee Young welcomes us and as mentioned, she is joined by Peter Rosenberg. They are both terrified by what they just saw not only from Shane trying to kill himself, but from the match as a whole. Rosenberg wants to know what Sami is doing and Renee isn’t sure where it is coming from. Rosenberg wonders if Sami is trying to prove to his friend that he still loves him and can win him back. He then questions Shane’s sanity and how many times he can keep doing things like this and Renee brings up that Shane needs to think of his children. Rosenberg wants to know what everyone in the McMahon family is thinking.

-First out is the new United States Champion, Baron Corbin. This should be great as Corbin was always money on Talking Smack. He says it feels good to make people eat their words, and the result was never in doubt no matter if it was the advertised 1 on 1 match or the changed to triple threat. He says that he will hold the US Title forever and makes threats to get back at John Cena. He is in the WWE to win Championships and he plans on putting a row of them on his wall. Corbin says nobody deserves anything and that is why there are no tough guys anymore because everyone is wanting handouts. Be a man and take what you want like he just did. Rosenberg asks why he likes to take shots at people on social media. Corbin says those fans sit in their mom’s basement and drool over guys who wrestled in Japan and come up in the Indys. They talk crap on a keyboard, but then ask for his autograph when they see him in person. He tells everyone to get in line who want a shot as he doesn’t respect anyone. He is going to celebrate with a glass of whiskey and a cigar with his family. Renee and Peter offer him congratulations as he takes his leave. I love give no crap Corbin.

The Usos are next, and they are always fantastic on this show as well. Rosenberg throws Renee under the bus as he says that he picked them to win, while Renee took New Day. The Usos tease walking off and say it is all good. They put over the brutality of Hell in a Cell and believe now what people meant when they said you go in the match and come out different. They start rapping and that was just dying for Daniel Bryan to be there. Sweet Beetz 4 Life! They show Woods beating the piss out of the Usos and they want the clip shut down, but they change their minds when they show Woods getting abused with a kendo stick. They give New Day props for the wars they have had for the last 4 months and I agree as it may be the feud of the year in the WWE. They want to celebrate with stripper and poles, but Jimmy realizes what he just said and wants it cut out because the wife is at home. Renee informs him that they are live. Tremendous! Jimmy says that are part of the Samoan Dynasty and they are filling shoes. Nothing has changed with them as they are doing what they always have since day one. They start rapping some more and say they will chill at the top and wait for teams to climb to their level. Renee brings up the depth of the tag division and it doesn’t matter to the Usos as everyone can get locked up in the Uso Penitentiary. The Usos want Daniel Bryan back next time, and I agree.

-Rosenberg wants to know why everyone wants Daniel Bryan, and Renee tries to be nice as she says it’s because he doesn’t have a chant.

-Our final guest is the former US Champion, AJ Styles. He is bummed as you expect, and says that he would still be the champ if it was 1 on 1, but it is what it is. AJ says that he doesn’t want to say Tye didn’t deserve the shot, but it sucks that it happened tonight. Rosenberg brings up that AJ lost the title without getting pinned and AJ reiterates that it sucks. AJ puts over the physical nature of every match on the card and says it was one of the best cards he can remember. He mentions he has a rematch clause and may use it Tuesday night. Rosenberg brings up the ending of Shane/Owens and AJ is baffled by Sami’s decision. He doesn’t know what to expect on Tuesday now, but he knows what he will do and that is get his title back. AJ hopes Shane recovers quickly so he can beat the crap out of Sami Zayn and if he needs help, AJ offers his services. They go back to Corbin and AJ says that there is no reason to wait and he is taking his title back on Tuesday. From there he will also go back after the WWE Title to have a belt on each shoulder.

-Renee wraps things up and we are out for this edition of Talking Smack.

-Great to have Talking Smack again as this roster is so much more comfortable with this setting than those on RAW (outside of the ones that left SmackDown). It must be said though that this show is always better with Daniel Bryan. Especially when they Usos are one of the guests. Thanks for reading.