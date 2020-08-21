wrestling / News
WWE Announces Return of Talking Smack
August 21, 2020
WWE has announced that Talking Smack is set to return this weekend. The plan is to tape the episode after tonight’s episode of Smackdown, then have it available on demand on WWE Network starting Saturday morning. The reason that the show won’t air right after Smackdown is because WWE wants Smackdown to finish airing in all markets first.
Renee Young will not be hosting the show since she is set to leave WWE soon. Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods are expected to host.
Smackdown tonight will feature the debut of WWE’s ThunderDome concept which will feature virtual fans.
