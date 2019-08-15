wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Talking With CMLL, Backstage Footage of RAW Reunion, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsleter reports that now that Sofia Alonso is in charge of CMLL following the death of her father Paco, WWE has been in talks with the promotion.
– WWE has released a clip from “The Day Of” special, which goes behind the scenes for the recent RAW Reunion.
– Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on How Lex Luger Didn’t Find Out About World Title Win on 100th Nitro Until the Day It Happened
- nZo and CaZXL Discuss What the Moments Were Like When They Got Fired by WWE, nZo Says Music Was Always His Plan A
- Bray Wyatt Responds to Bully Ray’s Request for an Apology Over 2015 Royal Rumble Elimination
- Jim Ross Recalls Harley Race Bodyslamming Andre the Giant, Andre & Race’s Relationship