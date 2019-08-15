wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Talking With CMLL, Backstage Footage of RAW Reunion, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL

The Wrestling Observer Newsleter reports that now that Sofia Alonso is in charge of CMLL following the death of her father Paco, WWE has been in talks with the promotion.

– WWE has released a clip from “The Day Of” special, which goes behind the scenes for the recent RAW Reunion.

– Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT.

