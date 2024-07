– PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping the July 26 edition of WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 19. So it looks like there will be a double-taping of SmackDown this week, and the July 26 episode will air via tape delay on FOX.

WWE will be taping next week’s episode due to the Japan tour, which kicks off on Thursday, July 25. So, next week’s show is being taped due to the Japan tour’s travel situation.