wrestling / News

WWE Has Reportedly Taped Multiple Episodes of EVOLVE Series

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE EVOLVE Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE announced a new series called EVOLVE which will debut on Tubi on March 5. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has already taped seven weeks worth of episodes at the Performance Center. The amount of people that were allowed to attend was limited, as WWE doesn’t want spoilers to leak.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading