WWE Has Reportedly Taped Multiple Episodes of EVOLVE Series
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE announced a new series called EVOLVE which will debut on Tubi on March 5. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has already taped seven weeks worth of episodes at the Performance Center. The amount of people that were allowed to attend was limited, as WWE doesn’t want spoilers to leak.
