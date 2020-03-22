WWE Taped Two Episodes of Smackdown & 205 Live on Saturday, Schedule for Taping NXT, WrestleMania 36 Content

PWInsider reports that WWE taped two episodes of Smackdown and two episodes of 205 Live on Saturday at the Performance Center. The tapings ran all day long, from the morning to the late evening. The goal is to be “protected” regarding content so that no matter what happens over the next few weeks, they will be able to air new, original shows.

WWE’s taping schedule plan as of now is to tape NXT content on Sunday, broadcast a live RAW on Monday, tape two more episodes of RAW on Tuesday that will get them to April 6th, and then tape parts of WrestleMania 36 on Tuesday and Wednesday.