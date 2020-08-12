wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Tapes Smackdown & Raw Tomorrow, Pat Buck Celebrates Career Anniversary
August 12, 2020
– WWE is set to tape the next week’s episodes of Raw and Smackdown tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that the company is set to tape Friday’s Smackdown and Monday’s Raw on Thursday at the WWE Performance Center.
– Pat Buck posted to Facebook to note that this month marks his 19th year in the wrestling business:
