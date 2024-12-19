wrestling / News
WWE Taping New Year’s Eve Episode of NXT Tonight
December 19, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE will tape their New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT on the CW tonight at the Performance Center. The episode will air on December 31. The Christmas Eve episode was taped in Lovell, MA this past Tuesday.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Another In-Ring Talent Finishing Up With TNA Wrestling
- WWE Producer Lee Fitting Dismissed From ESPN Following Allegations of Misconduct
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Telling Todd Grisham To Downplay Christian’s WWE Return
- Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance