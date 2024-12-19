wrestling / News

WWE Taping New Year’s Eve Episode of NXT Tonight

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE will tape their New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT on the CW tonight at the Performance Center. The episode will air on December 31. The Christmas Eve episode was taped in Lovell, MA this past Tuesday.

