wrestling / News
WWE Taping Next Week’s Episode Of Raw Tonight
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will be taping two episodes of Raw tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The company plans to start taping at 7 pm before taping the following week’s episode right after. Here is the card for Raw:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* Damian Priest and Gunther confrontation
* Bronson Reed will be live
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Advice to Montez Ford Over Frustration With WWE Booking
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Another Promotion Could Get A Big Saudi Arabia-Type Deal
- Allie Gives Update On The Blade’s Recovery From Back Fusion Surgery
- Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos