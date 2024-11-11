wrestling / News

WWE Taping Next Week’s Episode Of Raw Tonight

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Raw 11-11-24 - Bronson Reed Image Credit: WWE

WWE will be taping two episodes of Raw tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The company plans to start taping at 7 pm before taping the following week’s episode right after. Here is the card for Raw:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* Damian Priest and Gunther confrontation

* Bronson Reed will be live

