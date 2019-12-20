WWE Taping NXT Matches As Part of Tonight’s Smackdown Taping

– If you were wondering how NXT was going to have a show next week on Christmas Day without making talent miss Christmas, well now we know. PWInsider reports that WWE is taping content for future NXT episodes at tonight’s Smackdown taping. This is why there is no new episode of 205 Live tonight, and instead a “Best Of” episode.

announced for the show so far are:

* NXT North American Open Challenge: Roderick Strong vs. Opponent TBD

* Keith Lee & Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese & Damian Priest