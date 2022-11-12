wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done.
Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
