WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops Image Credit: WWE

WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done.

Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.

