WWE Taping Tribute to The Troops on December 4th

WWE announced today that the 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will take place on Tuesday, December 4th, at Fort Hood, Texas. This is the second time Fort Hood has hosted the show. WWE also announced the following…

While in Fort Hood, Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families stationed on base. Activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations across the base. WWE Tribute to the Troops began in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts in what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year.