WWE Taping Two Weeks of TV Next Week Heading Into Backlash

WWE has a busy taping schedule next week as it heads into Backlash on June 14th. According to Wrestling Inc, WWE will be taping two weeks of television next week as it leads into the PPV.

Talent will then get the week after Backlash off, with the next set of tapings taking place the week of June 22nd. Next week’s schedule is:

* June 7th: NXT Takeover: In Your House

* June 8th: Taping: RAW (June 8th), SmackDown (June 12th), 205 Live & Main Event.

* June 9th: RAW (June 15th), SmackDown (June 19th), 205 Live & Main Event.

* June 10th: NXT (June 10th and 17th)

* June 14th: WWE Backlash