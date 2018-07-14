wrestling / News
WWE News: Morgan Stanley Raises Target Price for WWE Stock, Nikki Cross Reportedly Working Smackdown House Shows This Weekend, and Target Selling Exclusive John Tenta Shark Figure This Month
July 14, 2018 | Posted by
– CNBC reports Morgan Stanley has raised its target price for WWE stock to $100 from $58. That represents a 34 percent upside after Thursday’s close.
– PWInsider reports that Nikki Cross has been on the road with the Smackdown Live brand this weekend and working house shows for the brand.
– Mattel is set to release a Target exclusive John Tenta as the Shark (WCW) action figure later this month. You can check out some previously released photos of the figure from Ringside Fest 2017 below.
#Mattel #WWE Elite Exclusive #WCW Shark on display at #RingsideFest2017! #RingsideFest pic.twitter.com/bqLeUKiHr2
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) October 30, 2017