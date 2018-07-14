Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Morgan Stanley Raises Target Price for WWE Stock, Nikki Cross Reportedly Working Smackdown House Shows This Weekend, and Target Selling Exclusive John Tenta Shark Figure This Month

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CNBC reports Morgan Stanley has raised its target price for WWE stock to $100 from $58. That represents a 34 percent upside after Thursday’s close.

PWInsider reports that Nikki Cross has been on the road with the Smackdown Live brand this weekend and working house shows for the brand.

– Mattel is set to release a Target exclusive John Tenta as the Shark (WCW) action figure later this month. You can check out some previously released photos of the figure from Ringside Fest 2017 below.

