WWE Targeting 18-34 and Teenage Demographic For RAW This Week And Going Forward

Fightful reports that WWE is reportedly set to target the 18-34 and teenage demographics not only this week for RAW but going forward as a company. This seemingly confirms reports from last week, which explained the company’s push for more risque programming and the push of younger stars like Ricochet. The decision comes after the numbers for both demos, particularly teens, were up last week, the first week for Paul Heyman as Executive Director for RAW. The ‘lost generation’ of 18-34 is said to be a ‘major target’ for the future.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has been open with just much power he has backstage. He is aware that Vince McMahon has the final word and has been saying that changes from his side will take time. He sits in the middle of production meetings with the other writers instead of the front of the room. He also talks with other team members about McMahon realizing that changes need to be made, and since he does, actual change could happen. Others are still saying “wait and see,” however, but there is more optimism backstage after last week’s episode of RAW.

The idea of edgier content was originally pitched for the third hour months ago, but it didn’t last very long.