WWE, Taz, Rob Van Dam & More Comment On Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

March 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman Raw Image Credit: WWE

Paul Heyman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and WWE, Taz, Rob Van Dam and more took to social media to comment. As reported yesterday, WWE announced Heyman as the first member of the Class of 2024 for the Hall of Fame.

You can see reactions from WWE, Taz, RVD, Gabe Sapolsky, Natalya, Charlotte Flair and more below:

