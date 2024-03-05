WWE, Taz, Rob Van Dam & More Comment On Paul Heyman’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Paul Heyman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and WWE, Taz, Rob Van Dam and more took to social media to comment. As reported yesterday, WWE announced Heyman as the first member of the Class of 2024 for the Hall of Fame.

You can see reactions from WWE, Taz, RVD, Gabe Sapolsky, Natalya, Charlotte Flair and more below:

RISK TAKER. INDUSTRY SHAKER. Congratulations to the revered @HeymanHustle on your well-deserved induction into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/xhFWuV6Ldh — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024

Without this man believing in me decades ago, I would not be where I’ve been & where I am.

I am forever greatful to Paul. So well deserved (on many levels) for his induction in the

WWE HOF. Congrats! @HeymanHustle — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 5, 2024

Without Paul Heyman honoring a handshake deal with me on the ECW Program and then unselfishly teaching me, there would be no ROH, DGUSA, EVOLVE & everything else I have my fingerprints on. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/hMacW5qZV5 — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 5, 2024

Yes indeed, @TheRealSabuECW predicted the Paul Heyman WWE Hall Of Fame induction! @TherealRVD Catch the NEW episode today at 4:20 PM ET at

☯️✨ https://t.co/j1CMWI3k4N ✨🐉 pic.twitter.com/wkHJRLIobv — 1 Of A Kind With RVD – RVDTV.com (@RVDPod) March 4, 2024

Congratulations @HeymanHustle on your @wwe HOF induction! I’m excited for you to be celebrated at Wrestlemania 40 in Philly! Well earned. 👏 pic.twitter.com/raERpLntpc — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 5, 2024

2019 was one of our busiest years in WWE. Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 and everything in between. Paul believed in us and gave us an opportunity to keep a busy schedule. We will never forget that. Thanks, @HeymanHustle & congratulations ✊🏾 https://t.co/Zc5YfU6HPg — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) March 5, 2024

Congratulations to @HeymanHustle on being the first member of the @WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024. There would be no ‘Mikey Whipwreck’ without him. Eternally grateful for everything he did for me. #ECW #HIVE #DBuzz #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/k0gU4e0H2H — 🔥Mikey Whipwreck🔥 (@MikeyWhipwreck_) March 5, 2024

Couldn’t be more perfect. Love you @HeymanHustle can’t wait to celebrate you! Congratulations HOF!!! https://t.co/VNoXCWnYds — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 4, 2024

Congratulations @HeymanHustle on your HOF induction. It is well deserved. An honor to have worked with you. Cheers good sir 🙏 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) March 4, 2024

A legacy that speaks for itself. Congratulations, Paul! Much deserved — USA Network (@USANetwork) March 4, 2024