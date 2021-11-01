WWE Reportedly Teaching NXT Talent About Production Side

WWE has been teaching NXT talent about what the production side of the product entails, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that when talking to new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, she said that talent from the Tuesday night brand have been brought into the production trucks and shown reasons why certain things are done on WWE television such as holding facial expressions for particular amounts of time so that it can get caught on cameras.

Fightful notes that they have also been told that the NXT production team has been given tips from the Raw and Smackdown staff in recent months. The company’s partnership with Full Sail University was previously used to help talent learn the production side, but now most of it is done within the company.