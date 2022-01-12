wrestling / News
WWE News: Team Qualifies For Dusty Rhodes Classic on NXT, Tony D’Angelo Beats Pete Dunne
– We have a new qualifying team for the men’s 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as of tonight’s WWE NXT. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade qualified for the tournament, albeit by DQ, when they were awarded a win over Joe Gacy and Harland in a Play-In bout.
The ref called for the bell after Harland refused to stop beating on Blade in the corner past a five count. The tournament kicks off next week on NXT, and you can see a couple clips from the match below:
– Tony D’Angelo defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole match on tonight’s show, getting the pin after a crowbar shot to the skull:
