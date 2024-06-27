WWE Teaming With Manchester City For Exclusive Merchandise

WWE has announced a new deal with Manchester City for a line of exclusive merchandise featuring several WWE superstars. That includes Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Steve Austin and Becky Lynch.

Manchester City and WWE have announced an exclusive merchandise collaboration that will see the two globally-recognized brands featured together across a range of new products.

The new collection will include six T-shirts featuring Manchester City and WWE, such as a CM Punk “Best Team in the Land and All the World” shirt and other tees featuring Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin design inspiration.

As part of the collaboration, Manchester City and WWE have jointly designed a new name and number style that the the Premier League professional football club’s players will wear in their games scheduled to play during a preseason tour of America this summer. The design features the WWE logo within the number and a red outline.

The new range of T-shirts are available at WWEShop.com, shop.mancity.com and Fanatics.com. Additionally, the merchandise will be available in the recently opened pop-up CityStore at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

To celebrate the launch ahead of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden this Friday, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Baron Corbin will visit the CityStore on 6th Avenue in New York City Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. for an exclusive meet-and-greet. The Premier League trophy will also be in store Friday and throughout the weekend.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our exclusive retail collaboration with WWE today. As a club, we’re always exploring new ways to enhance our retail offering for our fans across the globe and collaborations like this with WWE are part of that ongoing strategy,” said Serena Gosling, Director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing at Manchester City.

“In addition, today’s announcement offers a further touch point for our fans within the U.S. and beyond to engage with the club, ahead of men’s first team visit this summer.”