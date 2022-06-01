WWE Teaming With Tom Rinaldi For Documentary About Ric Flair

WWE is teaming up with Ric Flair and Tom Rinaldi for a two-hour documentary about Flair. WWE announced on Twitter today that they will join forces with Rinaldi and Flair for a new documentary with never-before-revealed history” about the WWE Hall of Famer.

Flair has been the subject of several documentaries over the years, including an ESPN 30 For 30 and WWE DVD releases. Details on the new documentary have yet to be released. WWE also worked on a second season of Biography: WWE Legends with A&E which is set to premiere on July 10th and will feature episodes on The Undertaker, The Bella Twins, Wrestlemania, Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, Edge and D-Generation X.