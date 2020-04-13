WWE Teaming With Ad Council To Raise Awareness For Coronavirus

WWE has announced they are teaming up with the Ad Council to raise awareness on Coronavirus safety during the ongoing pandemic. Here’s a press release:

As an extension of Ad Council’s ongoing efforts to ensure the American public is receiving critical and vetted information during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national nonprofit has partnered with WWE to launch a new suite of PSAs featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston that stress the importance of practicing good hygiene during these unprecedented times.

“As the days slowly pass and we learn more about the virus, encouraging Americans to stay safe is our duty as marketers,” said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council. “Our partners at WWE have been by our side to educate Americans on many issues and we’re so grateful to them and their Superstars for joining us again now, when so many lives depend on these critical messages being heard.”

“These are unprecedented times and there is no greater responsibility than providing people with simple, yet important messages that can help save lives,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are all in this together, and WWE and its Superstars are committed to helping support the critical work of our partners at the Ad Council.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ad Council has been working in collaboration with government agencies and the nation’s largest media companies to create and amplify urgent messages to keep people safe and slow the spread of the virus. The campaign focuses on reaching high-risk populations and the general public with messages around social distancing, personal hygiene and mental health. The PSAs direct audiences to visit coronavirus.gov, a centralized resource that includes up-to-date information on the crisis.