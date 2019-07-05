WWE Teaming With California Pizza Kitchens For Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser

WWE has announced that they and Connor’s Cure are teaming with California Pizza Kitchen locations in New York and New Jersey to raise money to fight pediatric cancer. Here’s a press release:

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN’S NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY LOCATIONS PARTNER WITH CONNOR’S CURE AND WWE FOR A FUNDRAISER TO HELP FIGHT PEDIATRIC CANCER

What: California Pizza Kitchen’s (CPK) locations in New York and New Jersey will host a five-day fundraiser Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 to benefit Connor’s Cure, a WWE initiative benefitting the V Foundation to support pediatric cancer research. Guests can support the organization and enjoy pizza with a purpose by presenting the flyer (attached) or simply mentioning the fundraiser to their server and 20 percent of participating food and beverage checks will be donated to the V Foundation to support Connor’s Cure. The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, take-out, online, catering or delivery orders placed directly with CPK.

To kick off the fundraiser, WWE Superstars, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman will visit the CPK location at Willowbrook Mall (1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne, NJ 07470) on Monday, July 8 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. This will be limited to the first 250 people on line only. Talent subject to change without notice. Any questions in regards to this appearance can call (201) 757-7686.

Fundraiser valid only on 7/8/19 -7/12/19 at participating New York and New Jersey locations listed below. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation. Not valid for third-party delivery.

When: Monday, July 8 – Friday, July 12

From open to close of business (times vary by location); check local restaurant hours at www.cpk.com

Where: The following California Pizza Kitchen locations in New York and New Jersey will be hosting the fundraiser:

New York:

• CPK Atlas Park (Queens)

• CPK Scarsdale (Scarsdale)

• CPK Westbury (Long Island)

• CPK Walt Whitman Shops (Long Island)

• CPK Smith Haven Mall (Long Island)

New Jersey:

• CPK Garden State Plaza (Paramus)

• CPK Willowbrook Mall (Wayne)

• CPK Bridgewater Commons (Bridgewater)

• CPK The Mall at Short Hills (Short Hills)

