WWE Teaming With Hyundai For New ‘Drive For Better’ Web Series

WWE has announced a partnership with Hyundai for a ten-episode web series called “Drive for Better”, with the first episode focusing on Roman Reigns. You can find a press release below.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 – Hyundai has partnered with WWE to develop the DRIVE FOR BETTER 10-episode content series. The content series features WWE Superstars telling stories and taking part in appearances across the country that demonstrate WWE and Hyundai’s mutual dedication to enriching people’s lives. The first episode debuted in July and the next will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his recent virtual visit with patients at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The series is posted on WWE’s digital platforms and the Superstars’ social media channels.

“As an official sponsor of WWE, we are excited to be working together to share the personal stories of the Superstars and help put a smile on people’s faces,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “We both believe everyone deserves better and this series is representative of that.”

“WWE and Hyundai‘s shared passion for supporting local communities truly makes this a rewarding partnership,” said John Brody, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships, WWE. “We are extremely grateful to Hyundai for their commitment and hope this series will inspire people across the country at a time when it’s needed most.”

This new content series is part of a larger partnership between Hyundai and WWE that delivers brand and custom content integrations across WWE’s global media platforms in 2020, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views on WWE Network. Hyundai is also the Co-Presenting Partner of WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, September 27 and will receive weekly exposure in Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown programming throughout the month of September. Similar to Hyundai and WWE’s first partnership in 2018, the 2020 campaign will devote cross-platform WWE media assets to support Hyundai Hope On Wheels during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.