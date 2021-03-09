wrestling / News

WWE Teams With Girl Up For Women’s History Month

March 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is joining forces with Girl Up to celebrate Women’s History Month. The company released the following video tonight promoting the partnership, which is described as follows:

WWE is proud to partner with Girl Up during Women’s History Month to celebrate the female athletes who set the example for the women of tomorrow.

