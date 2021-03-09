wrestling / News
WWE Teams With Girl Up For Women’s History Month
March 8, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE is joining forces with Girl Up to celebrate Women’s History Month. The company released the following video tonight promoting the partnership, which is described as follows:
WWE is proud to partner with Girl Up during Women’s History Month to celebrate the female athletes who set the example for the women of tomorrow.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion