WWE Teams Up With Constellation Brands Beer Division

WWE has announced that they are teaming up with the Constellation Brands Beer Division, with the Constellations Victoria beer named the official beer of Summerslam 2021. Here’s the press release:

WWE AND CONSTELLATION BRANDS BEER DIVISION UNVEIL NEW PARTNERSHIP

STAMFORD, CT and CHICAGO, IL, October 14, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Constellation Brands Beer Division today announced a new multi-platform partnership that names Constellation’s Victoria beer the “Official Beer of SummerSlam,” one of WWE’s most-anticipated events of the year. In addition to Victoria’s official sponsorship of SummerSlam 2021, two other Constellation beer brands, Corona and Modelo, will also invest in the partnership with WWE, including multimedia elements encompassing various WWE events and touchpoints.

“We are thrilled to feature multiple brands from our beer portfolio with this WWE partnership, including a dedicated activation with Victoria beer,” said Rene Ramos, Vice President of Field, Lifestyle and Experiential Marketing at Constellation Brands. “Victoria consumers are huge fans of WWE action and its Superstars so we can’t wait to be a part of SummerSlam and other activations throughout the year.”

“We are proud to partner with Constellation Brands to connect the WWE Universe with three marquee brands, Victoria, Corona and Modelo,” said John Brody, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales & Partnerships. “This integrated partnership will provide Constellation Brands the opportunity to leverage the personalities of our larger-than-life Superstars, the massive appeal of SummerSlam, and the incomparable reach of the WWE brand.”

As the “Official Beer of SummerSlam,” Victoria will activate across a wide range of WWE platforms including a match sponsorship within the SummerSlam event and a segment sponsorship within the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Leading into SummerSlam, Victoria will partner with a WWE Superstar Brand Ambassador for special appearances and social media support; a targeted, cross-platform campaign across WWE’s digital and social platforms; retail activations and more.

*As always, Constellation Brands encourages consumers 21 and older to drink responsibly.