WWE News: Teaser For Mystery Luchador Airs On Smackdown, Charlotte Flair Picks Up Win

– WWE aired a teaser for a mystery luchador on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show featured a vignette hyping the arrival of an as-yet-unrevealed star, as you can see below:

FENIX VIGNETTE ON SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/izViO1f2cv — s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 14, 2025

– Charlotte Flair was able to get a win in her first singles match in over a year on tonight’s show. Flair defeated B-Fab in one-on-one action as she heads toward her match with Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Flair refused to release the figure eight after the match, which led to Stratton coming down and brawling with Flair until officials broke it up.

The match was Flair’s first singles bout since coming back from an injury that had kept her out since December of 2023.