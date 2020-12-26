WWE Teases Alexa Bliss’ Plans For Randy Orton in Raw Promo

Alexa Bliss looks to have some ominous plans in store for Randy Orton on next week’s Raw, according to a new promo. WWE released the promo during Smackdown, which you can see below and suggests that Bliss’ plans for Orton aren’t over after he straight-up murdered The Fiend via full-body immolation at WWE TLC.

On this week’s episode, Bliss returned to debut “Alexa’s Playground” in which she said that The Fiend had gone home and when he does come back, it’ll be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Raw takes place on Monday live on USA Network.