WWE Teases Asuka and Drew McIntyre’s Revenge For Next Week’s Raw

Two of Raw’s top babyfaces look to be out for revenge in next week’s episode. WWE posted previews teasing Drew McIntyre and Asuka looking for retribution on Randy Orton and the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley for Monday’s episode.

The previews read:

Will Asuka be out for retribution on Sasha Banks & Bayley?

Last Monday, Bayley’s vicious attack on Asuka’s friend and tag team partner Kairi Sane allowed Sasha Banks to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. But not long after, Asuka’s agony turned into pure rage.

How will Bayley & The Boss’ reign of dominance across brands continue? Will Asuka be out for payback after the career-ending attack on her best friend? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

How will Drew McIntyre respond to Randy Orton’s attack?

Drew McIntyre never saw it coming.

Randy Orton made it clear that he’s coming for McIntyre’s WWE Championship last Monday on Raw, and The Viper struck first, dropping the champion with a thunderous RKO after McIntyre’s grueling win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match. How will the fearless WWE Champion react to Orton’s ruthless attack outta nowhere? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!