WWE News: WWE Teases The Bar vs. The Revival, Trailer For Best of NXT 2017 DVD, WWE Announces New Pack For WWE Supercard

– WWE is teasing a match between The Bar and The Revival for the RAW Tag Team titles, although it’s unknown if they’re planning it for Elimination Chamber. The match was hinted at in the latest RAW preview.

It reads: Are The Revival closing in on the Raw Tag Team Championships? Picking up tremendous steam on The Road to WrestleMania, The Revival defeated former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson this past Monday night on Raw. Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson call themselves “Top Guys,” but they won’t fully convince the WWE Universe that they’re deserving of that moniker until they snare the Raw Tag Team Champions. Are reigning tandem titleholders Sheamus & Cesaro keeping a close eye on these throwback competitors?

– WWE has released a trailer for the upcoming Best of NXT 2017 DVD, which will include 22 matches over three DVDs. It arrives on March 20.

– WWE Games has announced a special Lunar New Year Pack for WWE Supercard that’s available today only.

Celebrate the Year of the Dog in #WWESuperCard with a special Lunar New Year pack! Today only, so don't miss out. https://t.co/z2KtVFuyMx #ad pic.twitter.com/jMLalshWTI — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2018