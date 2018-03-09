WWE News: WWE Teases Bobby Roode/Charlotte Flair Romance, Live Edition of WWE Now Announced, New Reward In WWE 2K18

– An article on WWE.com teases a possible romance between Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. The article mentions a tweet from Charlotte, featuring a photo of her reacting to Roode on Smackdown and lyrics to the song “The Boy is Mine.”

It reads: “Bobby Roode has plenty to worry about as The Road to WrestleMania heats up with Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal coming after his United States Championship. However, The Glorious One may have to keep one eye on his entrance gear at all times after his actions on SmackDown LIVE. Charlotte Flair, Roode’s partner in the Mixed Match Challenge, found herself at a 3-on-1 disadvantage as the mood turned sour in her face-to-face meeting with Ruby Riott. Just as The Riott Squad looked primed to pounce on the SmackDown Women’s Champion, however, her fellow “Robe Warrior” unexpectedly brought the standoff to an end with his glorious arrival. Later that night, The Queen tagged Roode in a tweet that included lyrics from Brandy & Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” leaving many in the WWE Universe wondering if romance could be brewing between the two.”

It also noted that Liv Morgan threatened to “take the sequins off” of Roode’s robes if he interrupted again.

“I'm sorry that you

Seem to be confused

He belongs to me

The boy is mine” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/daHVTboRiT — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 7, 2018

– WWE will have a live edition of WWE Now, hosted by Cathy Kelley and Renee Young, on Sunday before WWE Fastlane. They will be joined by Dolph Ziggler and the New Day. It airs at 3PM ET on Facebook and Youtube.

– WWE and 2K Games have announced a new reward for completing WWE Fastlane in the Road to Glory mode on WWE 2K18: