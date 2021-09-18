WWE Teases Brock Lesnar Move to Raw In WWE Draft

WWE is teasing the possibility of Brock Lesnar moving to Raw in the WWE Draft, making the insinuation in a segment on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Paul Heyman was asked by Kayla Braxton about rumors from her sources that Lesnar may be going to Raw. Heyman downplayed the possibility and told Braxton that she didn’t have sources.

The Draft starts on the October 1st episode of Smackdown and then concludes on the following Raw.