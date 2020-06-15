wrestling / News
WWE Teases Fallout, Potential Injuries From Edge vs. Randy Orton Match
WWE has teased the potential fallout and the possibility of injuries to Edge and Randy Orton after their match at WWE Backlash. As previously reported, Edge reportedly suffered an injury, which is believed to be a tricep tear, during the match that was billed as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”
Following the match, which Orton won, WWE posted to Twitter to hint at the possibility that Edge and/or Orton could be injured, asking “what condition” both men may be in after the match. Another tweet asked what Orton’s win means for Edge.
A tricep tear can mean four to eight months out due to the required surgery and recovery to fix such an injury. WWE has yet to confirm that injury at this time. Our full reviews of Backlash can be found here and here.
#TheViper @RandyOrton is ending this match the same way he started it.
What does this mean for @EdgeRatedR?#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/zimSYiaUyr
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
What condition could BOTH @RandyOrton and @EdgeRatedR be in following the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/G20GcBbHSC
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
