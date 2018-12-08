WWE News: Heath Slater May Referee His First Match On RAW, Top 5 Chair Assaults, Zelina Vega Sends Message To Rey Mysterio

– WWE.com’s preview for RAW teases that Heath Slater will wrestle his first match after being forced into the job by Baron Corbin last week.

It reads: “Thanks to a cruel stipulation ordered by Raw “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, Heath Slater defeated Rhyno to keep his job on the red brand, leading to the firing of his longtime friend. As Rhyno departed Raw for the last time, Slater was approached by Corbin, who informed the saddened Superstar that he would stay on Team Red not as a Superstar, but as a referee. Clearly, this didn’t sit well with The One-Man Band, but a job is a job. He’s got kids, after all. Will we see Slater officiate his first match?”

– WWE posted on Instagram a new video looking at the top five chair assaults. They include:

5. Seth Rollins powerbombing Dean Ambrose on a pile of steel (Raw – 2014)

4. John Cena giving Wade Barrett an Attitude Adjustment through six chairs (TLC 2010)

3. Daniel Bryan and Kane take turns hitting Damien Sandow with chairs (SmackDown – 2012)

2. Big Show using a massive chair at TLC (2012)

1. Randy Orton hitting an RKO on John Cena through a chair (Saturday Night’s Main Event – 2007).

– Zelina Vega sent the following message to Rey Mysterio on Twitter: