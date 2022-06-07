WWE Teases Idea of Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan Tag Team During Raw Main Event

WWE teased the idea of a tag team between Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan during the main event Fatal Four-Way match on tonight’s Raw. The main event was a four-way bout with Bliss, Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Doudrop doing battle to determine the #1 contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Ripley won the bout, but during the match Morgan and Bliss teamed up several times and WWE referenced the team up several times on Twitter.

You can see the tweets below. Both competitors have been in tag teams in the past, with Bliss having a long-term team with Nikki Cross before Bliss went evil and Nikki became Nikki ASH. Morgan was recently in a tag team with Rhea Ripley until Ripley turned heel and joined The Judgment Day.