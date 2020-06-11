WWE Teases Karrion Kross and Adam Cole Feud on NXT, Cole Responds

WWE set up a potential feud between Karrion Krossoss and Adam Cole on this week’s NXT, and Cole has responded in a video. During tonight’s episode, Scarlett came out following Cole’s win over Dexter Lumis and turn an hourglass upside down before setting it in the ring, then walking away.

You can see video of that segment below, as well as the post-show video where Cole talked ab out how he’s not worried about Kross or anyone else. Cole said that he’s got a lot of people coming for his title including Finn Balor, Keith lee and now Kross. He noted that they’re trying to prove that he’s afraid, but he’s the greatest NXT Champion there has ever been and no one can beat him: