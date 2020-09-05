wrestling / News
WWE Teases Mystery Character in New Smackdown Debut
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is hinting at the arrival of a new character in a vignette aired during Smackdown. In the video, which you can see below, a woman’s feet are shown as they walk around a smoke-filled room in heels and music plays in the background. She appears to be carrying a fur coat as well.
There’s no word on who the vignette is for, though it’s notable that The IIconics did just split up and one of them could end up on Smackdown. There have also been reports that Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Green have been earmarked for call-ups to the main roster for some time.
👀 👀
🤔 🤔#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/a1Wcy667Rc
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
