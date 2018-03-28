wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Teases Mystery Superstar Performance In New Orleans, Free Austin vs. The Rock III From WrestleMania 19
– WWE posted the following on Twitter today teasing mystery performance to kick off WrestleMania week…
.@WWEUniverse, join us at the famous @RazzooNOLA on Thursday 4/5 at 9 PM for a very special performance from a mystery @WWE Superstar, as @WrestleMania invades #NOLA!
– WWE posted the Austin vs. The Rock III from WrestleMania 19 for free…