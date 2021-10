WWE Teases New Character Arriving at NXT Halloween Havoc

It appears as if we’re be getting a new character arrival (or a return) at NXT Halloween Havoc. WWE teased the debut of a new character at the October 26th show on tonight’s NXT with a vignette, which you can see below.

The vignette features a mystery person digging into the ground and talking about how they will “πš‹πšžπš›πš’ πšπš‘πšŽ πš™πšŠπšœπš 𝚜𝚘 𝙸 πšŒπšŠπš— πšœπšπšŠπš›πš πšŠπšπšŠπš’πš—.”

No word yet on who the character may be.