WWE Teases New Women’s Star Coming To NXT UK
WWE is bringing a new women’s star to NXT UK, and she’s arriving soon. On today’s episode of NXT UK, a vignette was aired featuring an unrevealed woman signing on the dotted line of a contract. The name she signed was “Blair Davenport.”
The speculation online is that this is Bea Priestley, though this has not yet been confirmed. WWE registered a trademark for that name back in May. Priestley finished up her commitments with Stardom back in April and at the time it was believed she was headed to WWE, and a report in mid-May said that she was likely bound for NXT UK.
Priestley had been a part of Stardom since December of 2017. She has also worked for AEW, Revolution Pro, Defiant Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling EVE among other companies. You can see the video below:
A new Superstar signs the dotted line to join sports-entertainment’s fastest-growing brand. pic.twitter.com/ASOruwl6IO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 24, 2021
