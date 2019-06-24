wrestling / News
WWE Teases Possible AJ Styles vs. Ricochet Match For Raw
June 23, 2019
– AJ Styles could have his sights set on Ricochet’s new US Championship, if Stomping Grounds is any indication. Following Ricochet’s US Championship win at the PPV, a segment aired backstage that teased a possible match between the two.
The segment saw Ricochet doing his first photo shoot as champion when the Good Brothers showed up and crowded into his photo shoot. AJ Styles then appeared and congratulated Ricochet on the title win, then said he’d see him on Monday at Raw.
WWE has not yet announced a match between the two for Monday’s episode.
