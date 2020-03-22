WWE Teases Randy Orton Responding to Edge’s Challenge on Raw

– WWE released a new teaser for tomorrow’s Raw, teasing how Randy Orton will respond to Edge’s challenge for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania last week. You can read the WWE preview below:

How will Randy Orton respond to Edge’s WrestleMania challenge?

Randy Orton was nowhere to be seen when Edge challenged him to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, but The Rated-R Superstar was clearly looking right at his former friend and tag team partner when he threw down the gauntlet. Next week, The Apex Predator will address Edge’s challenge — and, presumably, some of his fighting words — in an appearance that will set the course for one of this season’s most intricate, twisted rivalries. Tune in next Monday to hear Orton’s answer, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.