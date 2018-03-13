wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Teases Superstar Shakeup on Raw, Matt Hardy Hypes Ultimate Deletion, New Ronda Rousey Video
March 13, 2018 | Posted by
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Sheamus and Cesaro went to Raw GM Kurt Angle, wanting a trade because “they heard” that there was going to be a superstar shake up after WrestleMania.
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, hyping next week’s Ultimate Deletion match…
RE-TWEET, don't DELETE!
On the 19th of March, 2018, @WWE #RAW shall be GRACED with #HouseHardy & The #UltimateDELETION.#WOKEN Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt on The #HardyCompound will change MeekMahan's Show & the @WWEUniverse FOREVAH.
It shall be DIVINE. https://t.co/MUYi6pBtMH
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 13, 2018
– WWE showed the following video on last night’s WWE Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey…