 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Teases Superstar Shakeup on Raw, Matt Hardy Hypes Ultimate Deletion, New Ronda Rousey Video

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Superstar Shakeup

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Sheamus and Cesaro went to Raw GM Kurt Angle, wanting a trade because “they heard” that there was going to be a superstar shake up after WrestleMania.

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, hyping next week’s Ultimate Deletion match…

– WWE showed the following video on last night’s WWE Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey…

article topics :

Superstar Shakeup, WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading