WWE News: WWE Teasing Another Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Segment, Miz Stars In Hardee’s Commercial

– Ahead of tonight’s Raw, WWE’s usual preview teases another Firefly Funhouse segment from Bray Wyatt. Their teaser is below:

“The “Firefly Fun House” is open

Bray Wyatt is back, and he’s brought some friends with him. The erstwhile Eater of Worlds returned to Raw this past Monday night by inviting us into the “Firefly Fun House” and officially introducing Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch, two unsettling characters who have been mysteriously popping up on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE since WrestleMania.

Wyatt is friendlier than we remember him, but we’d be lying if we said he didn’t creep us out this past Monday night. What else does this chainsaw-wielding-but-cheery Superstar have in store?

– The Miz stars in a new commercial for Hardee’s, imploring the viewer to save vegetables by eating their new Roast Beef sandwich. You can watch the ad below: