WWE Teasing Elias Performance For New Year’s Eve Episode of Raw

– WWE’s latest preview for next week’s Raw is teasing a special performance from Elias. WWE.com’s preview notes that Elias may well perform “a tune or two” during the show.

The episode tapes tonight in Detroit and will air on Monday. The teaser reads:

How will Elias rock New Year’s Eve?

It wouldn’t be a special New Year’s Eve edition of Monday Night Raw without a performance by Raw’s resident troubadour, Elias. With this special episode emanating from Detroit Rock City, expect to welcome 2019 with a tune or two.

Sure, there’s a ball dropping in Times Square at midnight, but when it comes to ringing in the New Year, we would much rather “Walk With Elias.”

Don’t miss a special New Year’s Eve edition of Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.