WWE Teasing Huge News For WWE Backstage Premiere On FS1

Renee Young is teasing something big for the official first episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, which happens on November 5 at 11 PM ET. She teased a huge first guest that will be announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, and revealed that John Cena’s appearance will be taped.

She said: “Guys, we are here doing our final, final rehearsals as we are getting set to go live, for real, for real, with WWE Backstage. So, it’s all happening at Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET. We are going to be up, for real, for real. This means we are going to be live every single week. You guys don’t want to miss it. We’re going to have a taped message from John Cena, The Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is going to be checking in to see what’s going on, and for our very first guest, huge news… it’s going to be announced on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s a very big deal. I promise you don’t want to miss it. See you guys on Tuesday!”