wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Teasing The Undertaker For RAW, Natalya Blogs About Fighting With My Family, Sin Cara On His Time At Lucha Libre Event
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is currently teasing that the Undertaker could appear on RAW on WWE.com, but they’ve yet to officially announce that he will. At this time, the only officially announced segments for RAW are The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
– Natalya has posted a new blog for The Calgary Sun talking about Fighting With My Family.
– Sin Cara posted the following on Twitter:
Lucha Libre A Pop-Up Exhibition was an amazing success! 🤩
Gracias a toda la gente de esta bella frontera por su cariño. 🙏🏼😁#TodosSomosSinCara
📸 by @jesusrosales_ pic.twitter.com/46cT9ORURS
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 28, 2019
